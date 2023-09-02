Tributes paid to man who died after being struck by bus on Thursday

Ciarán Briody, who died after he was hit by a bus outside Busáras in Dublin city centre.

Tributes have been paid to the young Meath man who was tragically killed when he was struck by a bus in Dublin city centre on Thursday night.

Ciarán Briody, an accountancy graduate who worked for KPMG, died after the collision at Busáras at 11.30pm.

The 23-year-old from Dunshaughlin, who attended Castleknock College, was remembered as “very likeable” and “reliable” by members of Ratoath GAA where he played hurling until minor level.

Speaking from the club, his former hurling mentor Paul McCann said: “Ciaran played hurling with the club until minor level as our goalkeeper. He also represented Meath at juvenile level.

READ MORE

“He was a very likeable and reliable young lad. His old teams and mentors are very shocked and saddened to hear of his death. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ciarán’s family at this time.”

Chairperson of the club Oliver Byrne said: “Ratoath GAA and the greater community were shocked and saddened to learn of Ciarán’s death. He was a valued member of this club when he played here and hugely popular with all he came across. We would like to extend our deepest condolences to his family, former team-mates and friends.”

Ciarán formerly attended Rathbeggan NS and lived near the well-known County Club venue, outside the village of Dunshaughlin. He went to secondary school in Castleknock College.

Gardaí have reportedly obtained CCTV footage from close to the scene which shows the young man walking down the street, moments before he crossed the road and was hit by the bus which is understood to have been turning a corner at the time.

Local Cllr Gerry O’Connor also extended his condolences and said the shock and sadness was palpable in the village of Dunshaughlin.

“The reality of the death of such a young man, full of life, is really hitting home to everyone in the village now. It’s so sad that someone so young and so popular was killed in tragic circumstances and I offer my thoughts and prayers to the family at this time.”