Millionaire fugitive seeks solicitor change in extradition proceedings, court hears

Jason Cardiff is alleged to have defrauded customers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Extradition proceedings initiated by the US against millionaire fugitive Jason Cardiff have been adjourned in Dublin while he seeks to change solicitors.

Cardiff was arrested at his €3 million Rathgar home in mid-June on foot of extradition proceedings instigated by the US department of justice, which has charged him with fraud, identity theft and witness tampering.

He is alleged to have defrauded customers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars after they bought homeopathic oral strips to boost male sexual performance, weight loss or smoking cessation in 2018. He could face up to 20 years in jail if convicted.

Cardiff denies the charges.

On Friday, barrister Brian Storan, instructed by Mullholland Law, for Cardiff, told the High Court there was a possibility his client intended to seek State legal aid for the extradition case, and he has prepared a statement of means to support this.

However, Storan said he would have a “grave concern” about applying when Cardiff was now looking to change solicitors.

Barrister Joanne Williams, instructed by Cardiff’s intended new solicitor, MacGuill & Company, was in court but said it would be difficult for her to advance the issues in the circumstances.

She said Cardiff was present in court and on bail.

Judge Sean Gillane adjourned the case for mention on a date later this month. He continued bail conditions previously imposed on Cardiff.

The American businessman has lived in Ireland since 2022 and regularly posts videos on social media from his Dublin 6 base.

The posts show him golfing in Ireland, travelling to Austria for ski trips, with his Bentley parked outside his home and showing off a Rolex Oyster Perpetual watch that retails from €6,000.

[ ‘Fugitive’ businessman Jason Cardiff – wanted in the US, living in €2.9m south Dublin homeOpens in new window ]

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan approved the extradition request for Cardiff from the US embassy on May 1st. The High Court approved his arrest warrant on May 11th.

After his arrest at his home on Highfield Road in Rathgar on June 18th, Cardiff was brought to the High Court where he was granted bail with conditions.