Ireland

Motorcyclist killed in Co Offaly on Sunday

Single-vehicle crash took place near Belmont

The road remains closed this morning while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Tim O'Brien
Mon Aug 28 2023 - 08:22

A motorcyclist, aged in his 40s, has been killed in a crash in Co Offaly.

The crash occurred on Sunday on the R357 road at Mullaghatour, Belmont, at about 6.45pm.

No other vehicle was involved.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was later removed to Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore. A postmortem will take place in due course.

The road remains closed this morning while Garda investigators examine the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the area is asked to make this footage available to gardaí. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Birr Garda station on 057 916 9710 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

