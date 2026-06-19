Revolut to refund thousands of Irish customers after ATM charge error

The fintech blamed the issue, which occurred between the end of June 2023 and February 2024, on a third-party ATM company that incorrectly charged its customers. Photo: Bryan O'Brien/Irish Times

Revolut says that it is refunding thousands of Irish customers who were incorrectly charged ATM access fees after withdrawing cash from their accounts.

However, The Irish Times understands that the sums involved are small, and the median amount that will be refunded will be just €3.95. It is understood that almost 112,000 Irish customers were impacted by the error, which was first reported by The Irish Independent this morning.

The fintech blamed the issue, which occurred between the end of June 2023 and February 2024, on a third-party ATM company that incorrectly charged its customers.

“This ATM access fee was applied solely by the ATM provider, was not at the instruction of Revolut, and was not passed on to Revolut,” a spokesman said.

“There is no relationship between Revolut and the third-party ATM provider. Nevertheless, Revolut is stepping in to refund affected users in the best interest of its customers, while the technical issue which initially caused the error has been resolved.”

Separately, Revolut said on Thursday that it has added some 100,000 Irish customers so far this year.

The digital challenger bank said it had 3.4 million customers in Ireland, which is up from 3.3 million at the end of last year. The figures indicate steady growth for the fintech, with the 2025 figure up 10 per cent on the year before. It has more than 75 million customers globally.

It said Ireland remains one of its strongest markets for “deepening daily customer engagement”. It offers financial products ranging from savings and investments to credit cards and loans in Ireland.

It reported year-on-year increases in Irish customer savings and investment balances, with about one in 10 Irish users now actively investing with Revolut every month.

Combined, Revolut customers have either invested or saved more than €3 billion with the platform in Ireland.

The figures show it has 348,000 monthly active investing customers, which is an increase of 22 per cent on last year.