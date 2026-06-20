World Cup 2026, Day 9: Americans start to dream and Paraguay see red for unseen words

The US team celebrate Alex Freeman's goal after a VAR check ruled him onside during their 2-0 win over Australia. Photograph: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

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The United States continued to be the host with the most as they overcame Australia with a routine 2-0 win, notching their fifth and sixth goals in just two games and topping Group D with a game to spare.

In the absence of Christian Pulisic, the US lacked a touch of flair up front, but their opponents looked far less of a threat. The Socceroos’ best chance of scoring came from Harry Souttar’s height at corners, with the centre-back having an aerial presence akin to Harry Maguire on a stepladder.

American sports analyst, Skip Bayless, took to X (formerly Twitter) to proclaim the US a “legit World Cup contender” following the game. Regardless of how extreme that statement may be, it is nice to see the Yanks acting in the spirit of things and getting totally carried away.

After putting on an excellent display of fan behaviour all week in Boston, the Tartan Army watched their Scotland side fall well short of that standard in a 1-0 defeat against Morocco. Steve Clarke’s team were dour in the first half, conceding an early Ismael Saibari volley. A much better second half failed to produce an equaliser, although Scotland were denied two potential penalties to the audible dismay of the fans at the Boston Stadium.

Elsewhere in Group C, Brazil sambaed and sputtered in equal measure as they beat Haiti 3-0. Matheus Cunha hit two and Vinícius Júnior got his second of the tournament, but the goals dried up and Brazil were frustratingly inefficient in the second half.

As for Haiti, they became the first team eliminated from the competition. Morocco will be salivating at the prospect of playing the Caribbean side next, as the Atlas Lions attempt to top Group C, while Scotland will look for a result against the Seleção to reach the knockouts.

In the other Group D action, Turkey and Paraguay played a hot-tempered affair, where the ten-man South Americans knocked out the perennial dark horses with a 1-0 win.

The game started superbly for neutrals daft enough to stay up for it, with an early cracker from Matías Galarza and gloriously feisty play in the first half. It all spilled over in a fracas before half-time, and Paraguay star Miguel Almiron saw red for covering his mouth while talking to a Turkey player in a confrontation; a new rule for the World Cup.

Results:

Group D – USA 2 (Burgess (OG) 11, Freeman 43) Australia 0

Group C – Scotland 0 Morocco 1 (Saibari 2)

Group C – Brazil 3 (Cunha 23, 36, Vinícius Júnior 45+3) Haiti 0

Group D – Turkey 0 Paraguay 1 (Galarza 2)

Goal of the day: Scotland will be wondering how Ismael Saibari found so much space in their box inside the first 90 seconds, but it was an excellent strike nonetheless. Satisfyingly, the ball nestled up in the top corner and sat there for a moment, as if to underline just how good a finish it was.

Watch here.

Moment of the day: Referee Felix Zwayer succumbing to cramp at the end of USA-Australia. The German had to be revived through a mixture of impromptu physio from Australia’s Aiden O’Neill and some emergency pickle juice (which all fourth officials apparently carry). Have a look at the BBC 3D Experience’s rendering of the incident, which offers something of a unique and absurd perspective on things.

Picture of the day:

Some Glaswegian-style redecoration in Boston thanks to Scotland's visit to the Massachusetts city during the World Cup. Photograph: Sophie Park/The New York Times

Question of the day: Brazil, Scotland and Morocco were also three of the four teams of Group A in the 1998 World Cup. Who were the fourth team? (Answer below)

Coming up today:

Group F – Netherland v Sweden (6pm Irish time, RTÉ2 & BBC One); Tunisia v Japan (5am, RTÉ2 & BBC One)

Group E – Germany v Ivory Coast (9pm, RTÉ2 & UTV); Ecuador v Curaçao (1am, RTÉ2 & BBC One)

Elsewhere in sport: Leinster hammer the Bulls to cap off their season with the URC title. Gerry Thornley was there to see a happy ending for a number of Leinster players, as they lifted silverware in Croke Park again. Meanwhile, John O’Sullivan has player ratings for the champions.

Rory McIlroy has it all to do with two days left in the US Open after his form dipped in the back half of the second round. Philip Reid reports.