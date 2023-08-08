Sinéad O’Connor funeral procession in pictures

On Tuesday morning, members of the public gathered on Bray’s seafront to honour Sinéad O’Connor. The much-loved singer, who died on July 26th, lived in the Wicklow town on Strand Road for many years and her family had invited the public to say “a last goodbye” following a private, early morning funeral, attended by the President and the Taoiseach.
People gathered from early morning and the funeral cortege was greeted with applause, tears, and communal singing of some of O’Connor’s best-known songs. Irish Times photographers Dara Mac Dónaill and Alan Betson were on hand to capture the procession.