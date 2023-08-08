Sinéad O’Connor funeral procession in pictures

The funeral cortege of singer Sinead O’Conner on Strand Road in Bray, passing in front of her former house of 15 years where a pink chair was placed in the place where she used to sit. Photograph: Alan Betson

On Tuesday morning, members of the public gathered on Bray’s seafront to honour Sinéad O’Connor. The much-loved singer, who died on July 26th, lived in the Wicklow town on Strand Road for many years and her family had invited the public to say “a last goodbye” following a private, early morning funeral, attended by the President and the Taoiseach.

People gathered from early morning and the funeral cortege was greeted with applause, tears, and communal singing of some of O’Connor’s best-known songs. Irish Times photographers Dara Mac Dónaill and Alan Betson were on hand to capture the procession.

Ruth O’Shea from Churchtown lays flowers as people gather at the former home of O’Connor. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

People gather at the former home of O’Connor, before her funeral cortege makes its way through Bray. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Fans throw flowers and take photos as O’Connor’s funeral cortege makes its way down the Bray seafront. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

An aerial view of the funeral cortege on Strand Road in Bray. The procession passed in front of her former house of 15 years where a pink chair was placed in the place where she used to sit. Photograph: Alan Betson