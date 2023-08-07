Ireland

Five-year-old boy dies following incident in Co Kerry

Gardaí and emergency services attended scene near Castlegregory on Sunday afternoon

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident near Castlegregory on Sunday afternoon. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Ellen O’Donoghue
Mon Aug 7 2023 - 12:52

A child has died following an incident at a private property in Co Kerry.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene near Castlegregory on Sunday afternoon, but said the boy, understood to be aged five, later died from the injuries he sustained.

A family liaison officer has been appointed and the Health and Safety Authority has been notified about the incident.

Gardaí appealed for the family to be given privacy.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald sent his condolences to the family. “Our hearts go out to the family of the boy and our thoughts and prayers are with them in this desperate tragic time,” he said.

Ellen O'Donoghue is an Irish Times journalist.

