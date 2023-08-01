Deaths of two girls in Co Monaghan crash described as ‘absolute horror’

The scene of a collision at Legnakelly Cross near Clones, Co Monaghan on Monday night. Photograph: Philip Fitzpatrick

The deaths of two teenage girls in a car crash while on their way to a debs ball in Co Monaghan has been described as an “absolute horror”.

Two girls, aged 16 and 17, were killed and three other people were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash at Legnakelly near Clones on Monday evening. It is understood that all five were travelling in the same vehicle.

An 18-year-old girl is in a critical condition and is being treated at Cavan General Hospital. A boy (18) is also receiving treatment at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A man (60), the driver of the car, is in critical condition and is being treated at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

The bodies of the two victims were removed from the scene to Monaghan General Hospital, where postmortem examinations will take place on Tuesday.

It is understood the teens involved were students at Largy College in Clones, which opened last night to provide support for students.

Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, who represents Cavan-Monaghan area, described the fatal crash as “every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Ms Humphreys told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that the entire community was just numbed by the tragedy on what should have been a night of celebration.

“This is just terrible. It’s an unimaginable tragedy. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the two young girls who have lost their lives and with those who are very seriously injured in hospital.”

The debs ball College should have been a night of celebration – a coming of age event for the young people, but it had turned into the worst possible nightmare, she said.

Largy College in Clones, Co Monaghan. Photograph: Philip Fitzpatrick

Largy College was an excellent school, it was very family orientated and covered a wide catchment area, she said. It will be providing support to students and their families in the coming days and weeks, added the Minister.

Ms Humphreys said that no one can ever know what was going to happen and she knew that a lot of parents would be holding their children “extra tight” on hearing the news.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Pat Treanor said there was heartbreak in the area following news of the deaths.

He told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland of how earlier in the evening young people, going to the ball had gathered in the Diamond in Clones for photographs and to meet their friends. They had all been excited, but an hour later there were helicopters in the air and the sound of sirens and then word of the crash came through, he said.

“I suppose, there’s fear, people are just waiting to hear who exactly is involved in this tragedy, but they are fearful,” he said.

“We can only imagine how traumatised the other students and pupils in the college, the teachers and all of the parents are this morning,” the councillor said. “And I know last night the college opened to provide support and I believe the debs was called off.”

He said his own children attend Largy College, where he spoke to some parents on Monday night. All were numb and in shock, as was the local community which would provide solidarity and support for the families involved, he said.

Gardaí in Monaghan are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the N54 between Clones and Smithborough on Monday between 6.15pm and 7.00pm are asked to make the footage available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.