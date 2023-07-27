Sinead O’Connor: Book of condolences opens as fans place tributes to ‘beloved’ singer

Tributes have been placed outside the singer’s former home in Bray, Co Wicklow. Photograph: Andrew Mason/The Mirror

An online book of condolences for singer Sinéad O’Connor has been opened by the Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste.

Police in London confirmed on Thursday that Ms O’Connor, who was aged 56, was found dead in a property in the city while her death is “not being treated as suspicious”.

Tributes have been placed outside the singer’s former home in Bray, Co Wicklow. Councillors in Wicklow are also considering plans for a book of condolences.

[ Sinéad O’Connor: Police in UK confirm singer died in London ]

O’Connor’s family said in a statement on Wednesday evening that it was with “great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad.

READ MORE

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Daniel McDyer leaving flowers outside Sinead O'Connor’s former house in Bray this morning. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Photos

The metropolitan police have said: “Police were called at 11:18hrs on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area.

“Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

They added that a file will be prepared for the coroner.

[ Úna Mullally: Sinéad O’Connor was quiet and loud. Brilliant and bashful. She oozed a kind of creative lava ]

Mr de Róiste said on behalf of the people of Dublin, he “would like to express my deepest sympathies to Sinéad’s family following her sudden death”.

“The news has come to a shock to me as well as the millions of fans she had in Dublin and around the world,” the lord mayor said.

“My thoughts are with her three children and her family who have lost a loving mother, daughter and sister, while the world has lost an amazing singer, songwriter and major talent. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dilís agus sólas dá muintir.”

The book of condolence is available to sign here.