Harry de Bromhead, father of Grand National trainer Henry, has died

Harry de Bromhead was described as a 'fantastic trainer' and a 'true gentleman'.

The father of Cheltenham Gold Cup and English Grand National trainer Henry de Bromhead has died.

A renowned and highly respected horse trainer Harry de Bromhead trained from the family yard in Knockeen, Co Waterford.

It is the second tragedy to hit the de Bromhead family over the last year. Harry’s grandson Jack (13), died last September following an accident in a pony race at Rossbeigh during the Glenbeigh Festival in Kerry.

Harry de Bromhead was well-known in his own right for training Fissure Seal, winner of the 1993 Pertemps Final at the Cheltenham Festival. He also trained Grand Habit to victory in the 1992 Thyestes Chase, in Gowran, Co Kilkenny and Bishops Hall, winner of the 1996 Kerry National. His son Henry took over the yard in 2000.

Tramore Racecourse paid tribute to Mr de Bromhead Senior, describing him as “a fantastic trainer, a true gentleman and a great friend of Tramore racecourse”.