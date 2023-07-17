King Puck to spend less time in cage at Killorglin fair amid welfare concerns

The hours spent by the wild mountain goat on a high stand overlooking Killorglin at the annual Puck Fair are to be shortened this August.

Concerns about the goat’s welfare in the cage during a heatwave made headlines last August, with the ruminant removed on a number of occasions amid fears of overheating.

However, the changes to the ancient tradition are coming under fire locally and “feelings are running very high”, according to a local representative who warns that a way of life is under threat from animal rights groups and other pressure.

For hundreds of years the wild mountain puck or male goat has spent three days and three nights on a 50ft stand in Killorglin.

But this year King Puck’s enthronement will involve a token visit to his stand, after his coronation on August 10th. He will be raised again on Scattering or closing day August 12th.

The fair committee said Puck was evolving and taking account of changing concerns.

“We are a festival steeped in long-standing traditions but equally, we acknowledge that traditions can and should evolve where there is good reason to do so,” chairman of Puck Fair Festival committee Declan Falvey said.

“While King Puck will still be a major part of the festival, this year his role has evolved. The goat’s welfare has always been and remains of paramount importance to the committee and all of those that love Puck Fair,” he said.

In line with previous years, the goat will continue to be overseen and checked by a vet throughout the three days.

However, pressure over animal rights is a threat to ancient traditions, according to local Fianna Fáil Councillor, Michael Cahill.

The goat is traditionally held in a cage for three days and nights above the square

The Puck Fair Committee have been put in an impossible position, “between the media pressure from so called animal rights protesters and the commercial pressure from corporate sponsors, who fear controversy”, Mr Cahill said.

Feelings were “running very high” in the region because of this decision, he said.

“The customs and traditions of our country are an onerous responsibility on all of us and we must strive to continue them and not turn into a society with no identity,” the councillor said.

The goat was always well treated, he said.

“We could not envisage life without King Puck and of course it is upsetting to see it threatened in any way,” he said.

“Am I and all my neighbours, old-fashioned or are we being held to ransom by ‘snowflakes’, who campaign for animals while wearing cow skin shoes?

“Not everything is black and white, as they say and compromises may need to be accepted. We, the supporters of Puck Fair, will work tirelessly to ensure that Puck Fair is not destroyed for the generations to come, ” Mr Cahill also said in a statement.”