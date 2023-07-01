Teenager dies in two-vehicle crash in Cork after car drives wrong way down M8

It is understood that the car driven by the teenager was one of five stolen in Cork city over the past few nights. Photograph: Alan Betson

One teenager has been killed and five other people have been taken to hospital after a two-car crash on the main Cork-Dublin motorway, the M8, early on Saturday morning.

The incident happened at Ballybeg, just south of Mitchelstown, at about 1am when a stolen car driven by a teenager with four passengers went the wrong way down the M8.

One of the teenage passengers in the car was fatally injured and was later pronounced dead at the scene by a local doctor after the emergency services were alerted.

Gardaí are not releasing the name of the teenager killed in the incident until all next of kin are notified. It is understood that he was from the Spur Hill area of Cork city near Cork Airport.

The teenage driver of the car and three other teenagers, two males and a female, were taken to Cork University Hospital to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The car driven by the teenager had earlier been involved in an interaction with gardaí, so the incident has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.

It is understood that the car driven by the teenager was one of five stolen in Cork city over the past few nights and had been taken from outside a house in the Glasheen area of the city’s southside.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the incident on Saturday morning, a woman in her 30s, was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where she is receiving treatment for serious injuries.

Gardaí closed a section of the M8 motorway and put local diversions in place to preserve the scene and allow for a forensic crash investigator to carry out an examination of the area.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage (including dashcam) to contact Mitchelstown Garda station on 025-84833.