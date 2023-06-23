TDs rush to organise hearings on RTÉ pay scandal to seek answers from management

Catherine Martin, Minister for Tourism and Culture, the minister who oversees RTÉ, learned of the issue in general terms in March. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

RTÉ officials are set to face grillings at two Oireachtas committees over the scandal of hidden payments to former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy.

Both the Public Accounts Committee and the Oireachtas Media Committee are moving towards holding hearings.

In a communication sent to members on Friday afternoon, officials who work for the PAC told members that chair Brian Stanley is proposing to invite representatives of the RTÉ management team, the organisation’s accounting officer (usually its director general, the now-suspended Dee Forbes) and the top civil servant in the Department of Media in next week.

The purpose of the meeting, which is being planned for next Thursday at 1.30pm, will be “to examine the Department’s oversight of the public funds it provides to RTÉ in the context of recent reports regarding corporate governance at RTÉ”.

Elsewhere, the Oireachtas media committee is meeting in private session on Friday afternoon to discuss the matter. It is expected to consider whether to have sessions with RTÉ in relation to the scandal.

John McGuinness, the chair of the finance committee, told The Irish Times that his committee was not planning meetings on the topic but urged Government to take an active role in managing the scandal.

“They should immediately call in RTÉ management and board and ask for a fulsome explanation of everything: who knew what, when and where and why this account was being used,” he said, adding: ““If government is not prepared to insist on the highest standard of transparency and accountability, why should others in agencies of the state have an interest in transparency?”

Elsewhere, minister for Culture Catherine Martin only became aware that a looming payments scandal at RTÉ related to a presenter on the station last Friday, it is understood.

A spokesman for Ms Martin said that she was informed there was “an issue” in March but that she was not aware that the issue related to payments to a presenter. The Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan were told of the matter on Tuesday, he said.

It is not clear at what point in the period between last Friday and yesterday Ms Martin became aware in the intervening days that it related to former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy, who received €345,000 in hidden payments over the last six years, the board of the broadcaster said on Thursday.

RTÉ has said it first became aware of the issue in “late March” of this year when it identified an issue “in relation to the transparency of certain payments”.

Ms Martin’s spokesman said that in March, the Dublin Rathdown TD was advised that a “fact-finding exercise had been commissioned in response to a payment queried by the auditors, and that the Board would consider the findings of the review when complete”.

“The review was considered by the board on Monday and yesterday’s statement by RTÉ sets out the board’s response,” he said.

“On Tuesday, the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Minister Ryan were advised of the matter as conveyed to the Minister by the Chair.”