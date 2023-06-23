Ryan Tubridy pay revelations: unions hold emergency meetings with staff seeking answers

Summary (scroll down to read latest updates)

Unions in RTÉ are to hold an emergency meeting today following revelations the broadcaster had for several years declared misleading pay for star presenter Ryan Tubridy.

RTÉ on Thursday revealed Mr Tubridy received €345,000 in hidden payments between 2017 and the start of this year. The money was never disclosed in annual pay statements that suggested Mr Tubridy, the station’s highest earner, took a bigger pay cut in absolute terms than was actually the case as the broadcaster set out to reduce costs in 2020.

Mr Tubridy did not present his radio show on Friday morning and was instead replaced by comedian Oliver Callan who said RTE had served up a “scandal” with a “sprinkles of shambles” and praised the “ordinary decent staff” working on the show.

The ‘shocking breach of trust’ will weaken the broadcaster’s case to the Government for increased public funding, writes Hugh Linehan

A statement has just landed from Moya Doherty who was the chairwoman of the RTÉ board up until late last year.

Here it is in full.

“At no time during my tenure as Chair of the RTE Board did I, or other members of the Board, have knowledge of any issue relating to certain payments and the profoundly serious lack of transparency involved.

The matters which have come to light go to the heart of a failure of good corporate governance.

Up until I concluded my term as Chair in November, 2022, I was not made aware of the issue relating to these payments. I, and my colleagues on the Board, should have been comprehensively briefed on all aspects of the payments and the manner in which they were dealt with in the accounts. The issue did not emerge until after an audit of the 2022 accounts.

The reputation of RTE has sadly been damaged and this most serious situation is deeply upsetting and unsettling for the many staff, in all aspects of the work of RTE who give their best to the national broadcaster with their talent and their commitment.

It is worth noting that while the story has been featured extensively on all of RTÉ's news and current affairs programmes on both radio and television since it broke yesterday afternoon, the programmes have found executives very hard to come by with none being made available apart from one appearance by RTÉ's chairwoman Siún Ní Raghallaigh. Speaking on the channel’s flagship news programme last night she said that the crisis was “very damaging. We have to build that trust up again. The full report is here.

Yesterday evening, the broadcaster at the centre of the crisis released a statement. It might be worth recapping what Ryan Tubridy said.

“Like many people, I’m surprised by the announcements made in RTE’s statement today regarding the errors in the reporting of its accounts.

“It is unfortunate that these errors are in relation to how RTÉ have reported payments made to me but I just want to be clear: this is a matter for RTÉ and I have no involvement in RTÉ's internal accounting treatment or RTÉ's public declarations in connection with such payments.

“Obviously, I’m disappointed to be at the centre of this story but unfortunately, I can’t shed any light on why RTE treated these payments in the way that they did, nor can I answer for their mistakes in this.”

“The repeated publication of misleading figures has dealt a drastic blow to its credibility as a public service tasked with setting the agenda for informed debate and holding power to account,” writes Arthur Beesley. “Thanks to its own actions, the broadcaster has severely undermined its long campaign for more public funding.

Introducing the Ryan Tubridy radio show which runs after Morning Ireland Mr Callan said it was a “bit of a weird Friday”. Referring to newspaper headlines he said the media “do enjoy a good old RTE scandal and boy did RTE whip up and serve a cool one for them with a flake on top and sprinkles of shambles”.

He asked the public contacting the show to bear in mind the “the ordinary decent staff of the program have been working away as they always do very, very early in the morning” and would be receiving those messages.

“I’d say for everyone involved yesterday was like starring in a mini private episode of [TV show] Succession with bombshells and the media chatter and phones buzzing and who’s going to get the blame for this and watching the thing about yourself on the news and television with a fresh pair of underpants within lunging distance I’d imagine for everyone concerned,” Mr Callan said.

The chairperson of the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley has called for the former director general of RTÉ Dee Forbes to come back before the committee to explain the payments to Ryan Tubridy. Mr Stanley was speaking on Morning Ireland and Newstalk Breakfast when he said the national broadcaster had been involved in “dodgy accountancy practices.”

The details which had emerged on Thursday were shocking and “not a pretty picture”. There were a lot of questions that needed to be answered and the PAC had been misled by senior staff in RTÉ on a number of occasions. The finances of RTÉ had been “very tricky” over the last few years, he said.

It would be helpful if Dee Forbes came before the PAC again to “give a full account” as she was the person who had been on the RTÉ management team, he said. Mr Stanley said he accepted that sometimes a witness before the committee could mistakenly give the wrong information, but when details were given in writing “you expect it to be accurate” he said.

“What happened here is that we were actually lied to on a number of occasions. So it would be helpful if going forward, Dee Forbes came out and set the record straight about this. “What I want to know is that who set up this dodgy accountancy practices? Who set it off? Who signed off on it? And who knew about it and why?” Mr Stanley said he had spoken to some RTÉ staff on Thursday and they were “very, very annoyed about all of this.”

Former RTÉ group commercial director Willie O’Reilly told Newstalk Breakfast that he was “utterly shocked” at the revelations “Who thought this was a good idea?” Mr O’Reilly agreed that answers should be given to the PAC and there should be both internal and external independent investigations into what had happened. “This is really questionable and seemingly unethical behaviour.”

Mr Stanley told Morning Ireland that there needed to be accountability. “I’m personally very, very disappointed because we’ve already had senior staff including Dee Forbes in front of our committee a number of times in the last three years. And we were given firm commitments that pay across the top 10 presenters was being reduced. Not alone did that not happen in this case, in actual fact, €75,000 has been added on, €50,000 has been added on.”

Mr Stanley said that it was his understanding that Ms Forbes would remain on the payroll of RTÉ until July 10th so she was technically still an employee of the station and as such should return to appear before the PAC to explain what had happened. “There are questions that need to be answered.”

“What we need to see here and now, is a very upfront 100 per cent disclosure, not bits and pieces, not news management, not information in drips and drabs? We need people to come out that knew about this. “This isn’t very complicated. This needs to be sorted out quickly. We need to all the facts upon the table and people are held accountable.”

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland Cearbhall Ó Siocháin the secretary of the RTÉ group of trade unions said workers reaction was “largely one of fury and disappointment” at the news of the secret payments.

Mr Ó Siocháin said the revelation was “another sort of own goal and unavoidable and real catastrophe almost.” It was particularly hard to take given the difficult negotiations over cost cutting measures sought by the broadcaster during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In January 2021, we were in negotiations for €60 million cost cutting measures and we were shown the books. And it was explained to us how things were particularly difficult for the authority financially at the moment. And it just defies belief, really,” he said.

“We will be seeking to meet with the chair of the board and get good engagement. The questions really are quite simple. Why and how did this happen? Who initiated it and who greenlit it? Why was it conducted in such a fashion that makes it look like it was a secret deal or that the money would be hidden? And why, and how was this not spotted over six years, these discrepancies?”

RTÉ said it asked accountants Grant Thornton to examine the matter. “I imagine that once Grant Thornton goes through to the review, we expect that to be transparent and speedy and that it may throw up further questions,” Mr Ó Siocháin said.