PSNI investigating disappearance of Chloe Mitchell begin murder inquiry

Chloe Mitchell was last seen in the early hours of Saturday, June 3rd in Ballymena town centre.

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Co Antrim woman Chloe Mitchell have begun a murder inquiry after suspected human remains were found in Ballymena, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.

Det Chief Insp Richard Millar said: “Sadly today detectives have recovered suspected human remains in Ballymena, and while there has been no formal identification, we have now launched a murder inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell, who was a high risk missing person.

“Earlier this week, we launched a criminal investigation into Chloe’s disappearance. Tragically, we now have reason to believe that Chloe was murdered.

“Two men, aged 26 and 34, remain in police custody helping police with their enquiries. Further details will follow in due course.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSNI and quote reference number 2262 of 05/06/23, submitting information online or contact independent charity CrimeStoppers anonymously on 00 44 800 555 111 or at crimestoppers.uk.org. – Additional reporting PA