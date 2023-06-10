Second man arrested as search for Chloe Mitchell continues

Rescue teams on the bank of the river Braid in Ballymena, where the search continues for Chloe Mitchell. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Police investigating the disappearance of Co Antrim woman Chloe Mitchell have arrested a second man.

The 34-year-old was detained in the Ballymena area on Saturday morning.

Ms Mitchell (21) was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of June 3rd in Ballymena town centre. A search operation continued in the town on Saturday.

A 26-year-old man was arrested in Lurgan, Co Armagh, on Thursday in connection with the case. Police have secured a 36-hour extension to his detention.

READ MORE

Several of the searches have focused on the area around the Braid river in the Co Antrim town. The community search and rescue organisation has been assisting police in the operation.

On Saturday officers made a renewed appeal for information about Ms Mitchell’s disappearance.

PSNI Supt Gillian Kearney said: “Police are becoming increasingly concerned about Chloe’s safety and we have launched a criminal investigation into her disappearance.

Police officers have made a renewed appeal for information about Chloe Mitchell’s disappearance. Photograph: Family Handout/PA Wire

“It is completely out of character for her to not be in contact with her family, who are being supported by specialist officers during this worrying time.

“I am appealing to anyone who was travelling through the James Street area in Ballymena from 10pm on Friday, June 2nd and 5.40pm on Thursday, June 8th to think if they saw Chloe or anything unusual.

“Chloe was last seen wearing a green and black Northface-style jacket, a white T-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers.”

Up to 80 volunteers were involved in Saturday’s searches where teams concentrated on thick undergrowth on the banks of the river Braid in Ballymena.