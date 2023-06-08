Fire fighters tackle gorse fire visible from Galway City

Cllr John Connolly said the blaze was between the townlands of Boleybeg and Tonabrocky and appeared to spread over a number of acres. Photograph: Cllr John Connolly

Fire fighters were understood to be bringing a large gorse fire on the immediate outskirts of Galway City under control late on Wednesday night, a local representative has said.

Fianna Fáil councillor John Connolly said the blaze between the townlands of Boleybeg and Tonabrocky appeared to spread over a number of acres but there were no immediate signs of injuries or property damage.

The blaze spread through a large area of gorse and is believed to have started late on Wednesday evening.

“It’s rural but at the same time you’d only be about 3km from Salthill and 4.5km to Eyre Square,” Mr Connolly said. “It’s in the hinterland of the city.”

Homes at the Boleybeg end were believed to be the closest, but according to Mr Connolly the situation did not appear to prompt any local evacuations. Gardaí attended the scene but could not be reached for comment on Wednesday night.

“To the eye, I would say it was a frightening experience for the householders there,” Mr Connolly said.

“The fire brigade have put in a hard evening’s work, there’s no doubt about it.”

Even after 11pm, Mr Connolly said the smoke plumes and fire could be seen from the city’s western suburbs and he was concerned about potential environmental and property damage. The fire is close to, or even part of, an area forming the Moycullen Bogs national heritage area, he said.