Patrick Kielty confirmed as new host of The Late Late Show

Patrick Kielty has been announced as the new host of RTÉ's The Late Late Show and will take over the Friday night presenting role in September.

Kielty, from Dundrum, Co Down, will become the fourth permanent presenter of the show for its 61st season next September. He had become strongly tipped over the past fortnight to take the role, succeeding Ryan Tubridy, and was previously linked with the show back in 1999.

He began his stand-up career as host of Northern Ireland’s first comedy club The Empire Laughs Back in Belfast. Since then, he has built a career across television and radio, including the BBC Northern Ireland chatshow Patrick Kielty Almost Live from 1999 to 2003, while his live stand-up tours have sold out across Ireland and Britain.

[ Patrick Kielty: ‘Trailblazer’ with ‘gallows humour’ is frontrunner for The Late Late Show ]

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be the next host of The Late Late Show,” he said.

READ MORE

“To follow in the footsteps of Gay, Pat and Ryan as the next custodian is a real honour and I can’t thank RTÉ enough for giving me the chance to be a part of the next chapter of such an iconic show. I’m also genuinely humbled to become part of Friday nights for so many Irish people, at home and around the world. I can’t wait to get started on one of the greatest jobs in television.”

RTÉ director of content Jim Jennings said the broadcaster had “very definite ideas for the show already in the works” and would be busy behind the scenes shaping the series before its launch this autumn.

“Patrick Kielty is undoubtedly one of Ireland’s finest comedians, a fantastic presenter with a depth of experience, and a range of talents that will bring an exciting new dynamic to the show. Patrick’s personality and passion is sure to connect with audiences and I look forward to it bursting on to screens in September.”

The Late Late Show began in 1962, months after the launch of the Irish television service, and was hosted by Gay Byrne in the main until his retirement in 1999. Byrne was succeeded by Pat Kenny later that year, before Tubridy began his 14-season reign in 2009. Tubridy’s last show will be broadcast next Friday.

Kielty’s BAFTA-nominated My Dad, The Peace Deal and Me saw him named UK documentary host of the year at the 2018 Grierson Awards, while his most recent film Patrick Kielty: 100 Years of Union also won a Royal Television Society (RTS) award. Later this year sees the release of his first feature film, Ballywalter, in which he stars alongside Seána Kerslake.

RTÉ did not indicate whether Kielty intends to continue his Saturday morning radio programme on BBC Radio 5 Live, which he only began last year.

“Mr Saturday Morning, agh, I tell you what, it’s Mr Friday Night’s the problem,” he said in his introduction to his 5 Live show last Saturday, as negotiations with RTÉ were said to be underway. “That’s the problem, folks.”

Broadcasting industry sources have suggested to The Irish Times that media reports about