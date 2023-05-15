Ministers to meet Garda Síochána to discuss escalating far right protests

Anti-refugee graffiti on a wall in a laneway at Sandwith Street, Dublin, where an encampment used by asylum seekers was set alight following protests in the area. Photograph: Conor Ó Mearáin/Collins Photo Agency

Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, and Integration Roderic O’Gorman and his colleague, Minister for Justice Simon Harris, will meet An Garda Síochána this week to discuss a response to escalating protests by the far right.

While there was a right to protest there was no right to intimidate, Mr O’Gorman said after tense protests at areas in central Dublin where a number of homeless International Protection applicants had camped.

The encampment was burnt late on Friday night.

The minister said meanwhile that a “significant offer” of accommodation will be made to the 480 asylum applicants who at present have no accommodation.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland, Mr O’Gorman said that “a couple of hundred” beds “came online” last Friday and that in the next few weeks more offers will be made.

The Minister said that no matter how robust the system was, the pressures of the past year had put a strain on the system which he acknowledged was not working as it should. At the beginning of 2022 there were 8,500 people requiring assistance, there were now 84,000, he added.

“We are looking at all the options,” he said.

Mr O’Gorman said that in the past year 5,000 additional beds had been provided within the system, 2,500 of which were for people who had already been in the system in hotel rooms where the contracts had ended.

“It is a difficult situation, we are bringing more accommodation online.”

When asked when and if he would direct the Dublin Regional Housing Executive to provide services to asylum applicants, Mr O’Gorman said he and his department would “continue to engage” with the Executive about providing night services.

Responding to a question about the establishment of a specific agency to co-ordinate accommodation for displaced people, Mr O’Gorman said he agreed there should be such an agency and the Cabinet was looking at how such an agency would operate and under which Government department’s remit.

This was a “medium to long term project”.

There were increased migration trends across Europe and Ireland needed to put in place the infrastructure to deal with the issue, he said.

Modular homes for displaced Ukrainian people would begin to come on stream in June with 300 of the planned 700 completed by the end of the summer, he added.

Work on the remaining 400 was continuing with the Office for Public Works.

There were seven sites where work was under way and a further 11 sites had been identified by local authorities, working with the Department of Housing with the OPW to undertake the construction.