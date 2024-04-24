Cyclist (20s) and motorcyclist (40s) killed in separate road collisions in Dún Laoghaire and Cork

Gardaí have closed a number of roads in the Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin area today after a road traffic collision. The incident happened at the busy junction of Glenageary Road Upper, Mountown Road Lower and Kill Avenue. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

A female cyclist has died following a road traffic incident involving a truck in Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin, on Wednesday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the crash at the junction of the Glenageary Road Upper, Mountown Road Lower and Kill Avenue in Dún Laoghaire.

The incident involving the truck and bicycle occurred at about 8am on Wednesday morning, according to a statement from gardaí.

“The cyclist, a woman in her 20s, was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital where she later passed away from her injuries,” An Garda Síochána said in a statement.

“The road remains closed at this time and a technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators is taking place. Local diversions are in place.”

Separately, a man aged in his 40s has died following a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a truck in Co Cork.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning at Toureenfineen in Co Cork, shortly before 8am.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was fatally injured, gardaí said. No other injuries have been reported.

The man’s body will be removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed either of these collisions to contact them.

Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in these areas at the time are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda station on 022 31450, Dún Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

