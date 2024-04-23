Stardust: Harris hopes State apology can ‘aid healing process’ as he prepares to address Dáil

Taoiseach Simon Harris will today issue a State apology to the families of the Stardust fire tragedy, more than 40 years after the blaze that ripped through the nightclub in north Dublin.

Speaking on the way into Government Buildings on Tuesday morning, Mr Harris said “these are families that have been failed for over four decades”, adding he hoped the apology “can help aid the healing process”.

The relatives of the 48 young people who died in the fire in 1981 have long called for an official State apology.

An inquest jury last week returned a verdict that all victims were unlawfully killed. It comes after a previous finding in 1982 that the fire had been started deliberately.

Today, the State finally apologises to the families of those unlawfully killed in the Stardust Fire, and to those who survived.



For forty-three years, the state and successive governments blocked you at every turn but you ensured the truth prevailed.



Today is the families' day.… pic.twitter.com/9DcbECAfaQ — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) April 23, 2024

‘It’s a big day for our family’

On the way into the Dáil, Maria Carey, who lost her sister Caroline in the fire, said she is “nervous” and “apprehensive” to hear what Mr Harris will say.

“It’s a big day for our family, it’s a long time coming, and I think it’s truly deserved,” she said, speaking on RTÉ's News at One.

Meanwhile, Gertrude Barrett, who lost her son Michael, said the apology is of the “utmost importance”.

“I knew this day would come,” she said.

Here is a reminder of what the jury inquest recommended last week:

1) “There be frequent revision to Technical Guidance Document B of the Building Regulations of 1997 (every five years to keep pace with changes in building uses and construction techniques).

2) “With regard to places of public resort inspections, we would like to see the current target of 70 per cent every two years improved to 100 per cent annually, in line with UK standards.”

Family representatives said they hoped to see the Taoiseach commit to implementing the recommendations alongside the expected State apology.

Families of Stardust victims are due to arrive to the Dáil to hear the State apology delivered by Taoiseach Simon Harris.

Despite the incoming apology, Betty Bissett (83), who spoke to Irish Times social affairs correspondent Kitty Holland, said she cannot yet believe the State will “own up” to the “harm” it did to her family and those of the 47 others who died as a result of the fire.

“At the moment I am thinking [the apology] is going to be taken away. We are that long waiting, getting our hopes up. Promises were broke before we even left the room,” she said.