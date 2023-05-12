Gardaí separate protesting groups at Dublin city migrant camp

Crowds of anti- and pro-asylum-seeker demonstrators faced off in tense scenes in Dublin city on Friday night, with increasingly hostile exchanges separated only by a long line of public order gardaí.

The standoff took place on Upper Sandwith Street, where homeless refugees had set up a makeshift camp between dilapidated flats and boarded-up homes.

The tensions followed some violent scenes on Thursday night at the same site, in what has become the latest simmering focal point of anti-immigrant hostility.

Shortly after 8pm, a line of uniformed gardaí were reinforced by members of the public order unit whose vans had taken up positions at either end of the street.

Each group, comparable in size, attempted to shout the other down – one chanting “Out! Out! Out!” against opposing calls of “Immigrants are welcome here”.

Anti-asylum-seeker protesters, mostly men and many wearing face coverings, hovered close to the Garda line while the overall demonstration attracted onlookers on surrounding street corners and from overlooking balconies.

Earlier, gardaí said investigations were ongoing after a violent altercation took place at the camp on Thursday evening.

Footage had emerged on social media of clashes on Thursday night between residents sleeping in tents and a group of people that approached the camp.

In the video, a man can be seen swinging a large pole at a number of people before being physically confronted. According to sources present at the time, at least two people were injured. No arrests were made but gardaí at Pearse Street station were looking into the incident.

“Gardaí attended an incident that occurred at Sandwith Street on Thursday and no formal complaints were made,” said a statement.

“Gardaí are aware of footage being circulated on social media which occurred in the Sandwith Street area and an investigation into this incident is being carried out.”

It is understood that the migrant camp was set up during the May bank holiday weekend. According to local homeless outreach services, a number of asylum seekers who were sleeping on the main road on Lower Mount Street in the vicinity of the nearby International Protection Office decided to move to an alley off Sandwith Street for safety reasons after incidents of intimidating behaviour from passers-by. There are no more than 10 asylum seekers staying in the camp.

Elizabeth Watson, a local Fianna Fáil representative, described the situation as “complex” and said the local community was “concerned” about the camp and the violence. “Everyone is at risk, the people in the site who are vulnerable and others in the community who are vulnerable,” said Ms Watson. “We have a lot of older people, families, children and that’s quite frightening for it [the camp] to be in close proximity to them and their home.”

Mannix Flynn, an Independent councillor representing the south-east inner city, called for “balance” and for those living in the tented camp to be “protected”.