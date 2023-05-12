Gardaí close Cork-Limerick road after lorry jackknifes and spills grain cargo

Emergency workers at the scene on the Cork-Limerick road on Friday after a large grain truck overturned, blocking both directions of traffic. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Gardaí closed the main N20 Cork-Limerick Road on Friday afternoon after an articulated lorry jackknifed and spilt its cargo of grain, blocking both lanes of the roadway.

The incident happened at around 1.30pm near Mourneabbey between Cork and Mallow with the truck and trailer overturning and spilling its huge consignment of grain across the road.

It’s understood that nobody was injured in the incident but gardaí were forced to close the road and diversions have been put in place to facilitate the clean-up operation.