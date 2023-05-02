Ireland

Investigation launched after death of woman in Sligo in ‘unexplained circumstances’

Woman was found by gardaí in house in Sligo Town on Monday evening

Gardaí say the direction of the investigation will be determined by a postmortem. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Conor Gallagher
Tue May 2 2023 - 11:30

Gardaí in Sligo have launched an investigation following the death of a woman in what they described as “unexplained circumstances”.

The women’s body was discovered when gardaí and emergency services arrived at a house in Sligo Town just after 8pm on Monday night.

The body was still at the scene on Tuesday morning in advance of a forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

According to gardaí, the direction of the investigation will be determined by a postmortem which will be carried out by the office of the State Pathologist at a later date.

SligoAn Garda Síochána
