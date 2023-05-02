Investigation launched after death of woman in Sligo in ‘unexplained circumstances’

Gardaí say the direction of the investigation will be determined by a postmortem. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Gardaí in Sligo have launched an investigation following the death of a woman in what they described as “unexplained circumstances”.

The women’s body was discovered when gardaí and emergency services arrived at a house in Sligo Town just after 8pm on Monday night.

The body was still at the scene on Tuesday morning in advance of a forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

According to gardaí, the direction of the investigation will be determined by a postmortem which will be carried out by the office of the State Pathologist at a later date.