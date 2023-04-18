Cars damaged in arson attack linked to Co Down drugs feud

Last month, there were several days of violence linked to a loyalist dispute in Co Down. Photograph: Paul McErlane/EPA

About 25 cars and a trailer have been extensively damaged in an arson attack which police believe is linked to an ongoing feud between drugs gangs in Co Down.

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident at a business in the Lansdowne Industrial Estate area of Newtownards in the early hours of Tuesday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At approximately 3.20am, we received a report that a number of vehicles had been set on fire at a car dealership.

“Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and the fire was extinguished.

“Approximately 25 cars and a trailer have been badly damaged in the blaze.

“We are investigating this as an incident of arson.”

The spokesperson added: “This was a completely reckless attack which could have had serious consequences.

“Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

“At the present time we are keeping an open mind as to the motivation behind this attack, however a primary line of inquiry is that it is linked to the ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs across Ards and North Down.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the fire or to anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist with inquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 108 of 18/04/23.”

Last month, there were several days of violence linked to the loyalist dispute in Co Down.

A number of properties were attacked in the Ards and North Down area in the dispute between drugs gangs which police have said are made up of expelled members of the UDA. – PA