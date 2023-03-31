Dispute involving 220 workers at Dundalk manufacturing plant settled

The dispute had been over the transfer of about 40 of the union’s members working in the paint section of the Cargotec plant in Dundalk

The industrial dispute involving some 220 members of trade union Unite at Dundalk based forklift manufacturer Cargotec has been settled after proposals brokered by an independent mediator were accepted in a ballot by a margin of about two to one.

A spokesman for the union said on Friday that “following two days of strike action by Unite members in Cargotec, mediated proposals were put forward which members have voted to accept”.

The dispute had been over the transfer of about 40 of the union’s members working in the paint section of the plant to another company, FSP, which the union said had been carried out without proper consultation and no compensation.

Cargotec disputed this, arguing that the transfer was lawful. Production at its plant, which employs more than 300 workers, was subsequently brought to a halt for two days in March when Unite’s members went on strike.

The union declined to disclose the terms of the settlement but it the deal was reported by Independent Relations news to centre on an offer of €150 per year of service by Cargotec to affected workers with a minimum payment of €150.

The union is reported to have given an undertaking not to rely on the terms of the agreement in any future negotiations on behalf of any other group of workers. Cargotec is to ensure that there is three months notice of any future proposal to transfer employees.

It is understood that talks between FSP and the union will now take place. The talks between Cargotec and Unite were mediated by former chair of the Labour Court, Kevin Duffy.