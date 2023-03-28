Women in the Defence Forces confronted with regular ‘horrendous’ and shocking behaviour

Objectified, leered at, subjected to weekly punishment, called a “c**t”, watched by hidden cameras: female members of the Defence Forces have revealed a world in which they barricade themselves into their quarters to avoid assault.

This is a world where they are followed, where women aren’t told about rape kits in case it “creates victims”, where there is “no acceptance of motherhood as a concept” and “pregnancy is described as being career ending”.

The report of the independent review group into issues in the Defence Forces makes for shocking reading, and lays out in stark detail how incidents of unacceptable behaviour, ranging from verbal abuse right up to and including rape and serious physical assault, are “covered up”.

Alarmingly, almost nine out of ten women who responded to the review group reported that they had experienced some form of sexual harassment.

One section of the report reveals how some female members of the Defence Forces have been told to “maintain two locks on their cabin or bedroom doors if there has been an attempt to assault or forcibly enter their sleeping quarters in the past”.

Interviewees reported “barricading of quarters to prevent sexual assault”. They also reported not being told pre-tour about the availability of rape kits because “it creates victims”.

There were also accounts given about how compromising intimate images were taken of female members by surreptitious means. This could be through hidden cameras in showers and bathrooms, or pictures taken when female members were inebriated and unable to provide informed consent.

The review also heard graphic descriptions of alleged physical assault. Women described being subject to weekly punishment at the hands of their male colleagues, particularly when on career development or promotional courses. Because of their gender, they were subjected to “physical and mental torture”.

Although the report does not specify whether it was men or women who gave the following details of physical assault, it said members were kicked in the groin, punched in the stomach, targeted with sadistic violence and targeted in the shower.

In terms of sexual harassment, the following was reported: the use of sexualised language, regular and unwanted physical contact, leering and staring, questions about “personal promiscuity”, the display of pornographic materials, indecent exposure, violent language about rape, references to female genitalia or menstruation, and female members being followed around the barracks.

A pattern seemed to emerge where a series of inappropriate behaviours including sexual harassment, harassment and psychological abuse were perpetuated “against several women by a single perpetrator who is protected with top cover”.

There also appears to be a particular issue with those posted abroad. “There is a higher risk of rape and sexual assault incidents occurring while members are on overseas duties. It must be taken into account that in many overseas environments bedrooms are side by side and that the cohort of female members is very small and isolated,” the report said.

An overarching theme was that many female members of the Defence Forces felt there was “no point” in making a complaint about sexual harassment or assault.

When complaints were made, “bungled investigations that last for years are the order of the day,” the review said.

“The Defence Forces reported that no sexual harassment cases were officially recorded (closed or pending) through the formal complaints process over the period 2019–2021. This would appear to confirm the narrative that there is a lack of reporting of incidents rather than a lack of incidents. These ‘zero incidence’ figures are not comparable with figures reported in other military organisations of similar size internationally, or in other organisations of similar size in Ireland.”

Female members who became pregnant faced even more challenges. The review said “there currently appears to be no acceptance of motherhood as a concept”.

“Pregnancy is described as being career ending, with examples of gratuitous commentary as to when a baby ought to be planned so as not to upset the system or organisation. Pregnancy is used to harass, and this is done in a very insidious way.”

Another woman told of how men were ‘knocking on doors in the middle of the night with drink taken’ and there were “unwanted sexual advances on female personnel with drink taken”

Some of these women also felt that they were asked to do tasks that were inappropriate, especially if they were at an advanced stage of pregnancy, and in some cases they felt that that caused danger for their unborn child.

A woman’s marital status and the number of children she has is also noted on her file, whereas these details are not noted in the file of a male of equivalent rank.

In their own words, the following are examples given by respondents to a survey accompanying the report, when detailing harassment they experienced while serving in the Defence Forces:

“During training the language used towards females by certain staff members was atrocious. ‘C**ts’ was regularly used.”

“When reaching up to a shelf to get [an item] a sergeant made a comment about the size of my rear.”

Another told of how men were “knocking on doors in the middle of the night with drink taken” and there were “unwanted sexual advances on female personnel with drink taken.”

“Daily there is always some comment about my sex. Or accusations on how I have achieved positively in my career. It must of course be because I have breasts or performed some sort of sexual act.”