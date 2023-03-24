Protesters blocking bus of asylum seekers from entering Columb Barracks

Around 30 protesters are currently blocking a bus of asylum seekers from entering Columb Barracks. Photograph: Robert Kindregan

Protesters are blocking a bus of asylum seekers from entering Columb Barracks in Co Westmeath.

Approximately 30 protesters have blocked the gates at the Mullingar site where the Department of Integration recently announced 120 single male international protection applicants would be housed.

Since its closure in 2012, the 10-hectare (25-acre) barracks in the centre of the Westmeath town has been used by up to 30 community groups, who voiced their concerns regarding the disruption this may cause to their activities.

The plan, aided by the Department of Defence, is for both Ukrainian and other international refugees to be housed at the facility.

According to a spokesperson, 15 tents will be erected “for a limited period” of up to eight weeks to accommodate these applicants, at the former military facility. It plans to use the site “for a maximum of 12 months”.

The bus arrived around 1pm on Friday following an earlier coach carrying around 30 asylum seekers at 11.35am. Some of the asylum seekers who entered the barracks on the earlier bus are observing the protest through the gates.

The group of protesters outside the barracks chained its gates closed and gardaí are currently on the scene in an effort to get the bus through.

Protesters are waving Irish flags and shouting “get out of our town” and “you’re not going nowhere”