Yellow weather warning for Kerry with risk of localised flooding

Two weather warnings have been issued for counties in the west of Ireland, with heavy rain set to spread across Connacht and Munster on Tuesday.

A yellow rainfall warning for Co Kerry has been issued by Met Éireann and will be in place from 2pm until 8pm on Tuesday.

The highest accumulations of rain is likely to be found in mountainous areas along with more widespread wet and windy conditions. There is also a risk of spot flooding in west Connacht and southwest Munster.

Temperatures nationally will range between 3 and 7 degrees on Tuesday night.

In Donegal, a yellow wind warning is in place and Met Éireann has advised that there is a chance of coastal flooding as a result. This warning will be in place from 2am 8am on Wednesday.