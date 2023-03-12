Man in critical condition after crash in Wicklow supermarket car park

The 60-year-old man is being treated at St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A 60-year-old man remains in a critical condition in St Vincent’s hospital in Dublin after he was hit by a car in a supermarket car park.

The incident occurred at Pettitt’s SuperValu on the Wexford road in Arklow, Co Wicklow.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the car park of the supermarket shortly after 1pm on Thursday. It is understood the injured man was struck by a reversing car.

The man is understood to be receiving treatment for serious head injuries. The driver of the car did not sustain any injuries.

READ MORE

In the immediate aftermath of the incident Pettitt’s Supervalu closed the supermarket and the area was cordoned off to allow forensic crash investigators to examine the scene.

[ Three people killed in separate road crashes in under 24 hours ]

A garda source said “Although we cannot provide updates on the condition of those in the care of the HSE, we understand the injured pedestrian continues to receive treatment at St Vincent’s at this time.”

Gardaí are also appealing for anyone with information to contact Arklow Garda station at 0402 32304 or the Garda confidential line at 1800 666 111.

They are particularly looking for anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage.

In a statement gardaí said: “In relation to the incident itself, gardaí and emergency services were alerted shortly after 1pm on Thursday after a male pedestrian aged 60 years was struck by car in the car park of a supermarket in Arklow.

“The injured man was taken to St Vincent’s hospital. All of the circumstances of the incident are under investigation. Enquiries are ongoing.”