Man arrested following serious assault in Co Kildare

A man has been arrested following a serious assault in Co Kildare that has left another man in critical condition in hospital.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which came to light after a man in his 40s was discovered with serious injuries at approximately 10.30am on Wednesday outside a residence in the Piercetown area of Newbridge.

He was taken to Naas General Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

The scene of the assault is currently preserved for technical examination.

On Thursday night, gardaí said they had arrested a man in his 30s as part of this investigation and he was being detained at Newbridge Garda Station under the provisions of the Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information that could be of assistance is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on (045) 440 180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any other station.