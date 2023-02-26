Lotto luck for Limerick winner who scooped Saturday’s jackpot of €5.6 million

A Lotto player in Limerick won the €5.6 million jackpot on Saturday night, becoming Ireland’s ninth National Lottery millionaire of 2023.

The winning ticket was purchased online or on the National Lottery app and the total winnings amount to €5,604,203. The winning numbers were 4, 6, 14, 20, 22, 33 and the bonus number was 45.

In total, over 99,000 players won prizes in the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws on Saturday, including two winners of the Match 5 + Bonus prize, each receiving €27,537.

One winner got their weekend off to a flying start after buying their winning Match 5 plus Bonus ticket in Spar, Terminal 2, Dublin Airport. The second winning ticket was sold at XL Headlines, Corrib Shopping Centre, Co. Galway.

The National Lottery is urging all Lotto players to urgently check their tickets to see if they are the winners of the €5.6 million jackpot or Match 5 plus bonus prizes of €27,537.

The winners should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

A National Lottery spokesperson said it was an “amazing weekend for one of our online players in Limerick who now has a Lotto ticket worth over €5.6 million in their possession”.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish language.

In total, more than €6 billion has been raised for for these charities since the National Lottery was established 35 years ago. In 2021, €304 million was raised for local causes in communities across Ireland.