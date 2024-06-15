Weekend weather: heavy and thundery downpours may cause spot flooding across Munster and south Leinster

People walking in the rain in St Stephens Green as the sunny morning turns to rain. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

A weekend of mixed weather is expected, with possible heavy rain and thunder in the south of the country.

The weather will remain unsettled on Saturday with sunny spells and scattered showers, more frequent for a time this morning and afternoon across Munster and south Leinster.

Met Éireann has said that some heavy and thundery downpours are possible and may cause spot flooding. It will be breezy at times with fresh and gusty westerly winds in the south, easing later with highs of 13 to 17 degrees.

Most areas will become dry with clear spells tonight as scattered heavy showers become isolated. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will move into Ulster from the north towards morning with lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in a light to moderate west to northwest or variable wind.

Sunday will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle over the northern half of the country. However, it will be drier and brighter further south with sunny spells and a few showers. Highest temperatures will be in the region of 13 to 18 degrees, mildest in the south and east, with a light to moderate west to northwest wind.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with patches of light rain or drizzle, mainly in northern areas. It will be more dry with some clear spells in the south. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees are expected with a light to moderate northwesterly wind.

Monday morning will be largely cloudy with some patches of light rain or drizzle. It will become drier later in the day, with a few bright or sunny intervals developing and highest temperatures of 13 to 18 degrees.

It will be partly cloudy on Monday night with a few light showers moving into northern areas on a light to moderate northerly breeze. Lowest temperatures will range from 8 to 11 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. There will be a few showers, mainly near northern coasts with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in a light to moderate northerly wind.

Tuesday night will be dry with long clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees are anticipated with light north to northwest winds.

Wednesday is set to be dry with sunny spells and highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in a light and variable breeze. The further outlook is that it will turn more unsettled for the end of next week.