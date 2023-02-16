Man (30s) arrested after anti-immigration protester struck by car

A man in his 30s has been arrested following a road traffic incident at an anti-immigration protest in Dublin on Wednesday evening.

Videos of the incident in Dublin’s north inner city have circulated on social media, showing a car driving through the protest and colliding with protesters.

One male was injured during the incident and was taken to hospital.

Gardaí said they are investigating the circumstances of the incident, which they described as a road traffic collision.

The man in his 30s is being detained at a Garda station in north Dublin after being arrested.