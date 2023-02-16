Ireland

Man (30s) arrested after anti-immigration protester struck by car

One man injured when car drove through protesters in north inner city

Gardaí described incident as a road traffic collision: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Thu Feb 16 2023 - 08:45

A man in his 30s has been arrested following a road traffic incident at an anti-immigration protest in Dublin on Wednesday evening.

Videos of the incident in Dublin’s north inner city have circulated on social media, showing a car driving through the protest and colliding with protesters.

One male was injured during the incident and was taken to hospital.

Gardaí said they are investigating the circumstances of the incident, which they described as a road traffic collision.

The man in his 30s is being detained at a Garda station in north Dublin after being arrested.

