Enoch Burke warned by judge that future ‘egregious’ behaviour may affect appeal

Dismissed teacher Enoch Burke has been warned by a senior judge that delivery of a judgment on the merits of his appeal over injunctions restraining his attendance at a Co Westmeath school may depend on his conduct.

Court of Appeal president George Birmingham issued the warning today after the three judge court agreed to hear Mr Burke’s appeal.

However, if the court decides to reserve judgment, as it normally does on appeals, and if there is further “egregious conduct” before that judgment is delivered, the matter of whether or not there would be a decision on the merits is very much in Mr Burke’s hands, he warned.

Mr Burke said the court had in effect “put a gun to my head” and the court had made law without pointing to any authority for that. There was no guarantee the court would deliver judgment and this was very strange, he said. It was “like a student sitting the Leaving Cert with no guarantee they would be marked”.

READ MORE

Mr Justice Birmingham said there was every expectation that a judgment would be delivered and delivered expeditiously. If there was “any egregious conduct” that might cause the court to reconsider, it would seek submissions from the sides.

Mr Burke said what the court had said earlier was that it would not make a decision subject “to me giving up my religious beliefs”. This was “egregious and unprecedented and simply unjust”.

Earlier, when Mr Justice Birmingham pressed Mr Burke over whether he would abide by the orders not to attend Wilson’s Hospital School, Mr Burke reiterated his view the orders, made last August and September, are invalid and were made in breach of his constitutional rights.

The court has no discretion to refuse to hear the appeal or to refuse to determine it, he argued.

During some exchanges, Mr Justice Birmingham asked Mr Burke not to talk over him. Mr Burke, representing himself, was supported in court by his parents, sister Ammi and brothers Isaac and Josiah.

Mark Connaughton SC, with Alex White SC and barrister Rosemary Mallon, for the school, said Mr Burke has not complied with the orders restraining his attendance at the school.

The school is on midterm break this week, counsel said.

Mr Connaughton said his side agreed with what the court had said earlier this week concerning whether a person in contempt of court orders can apply to the court for relief.

He was referring to remarks by Mr Justice Birmingham to Mr Burke last Tuesday that it should not be assumed the court can countenance a situation where there is a continued contempt by attendance at the school up to the appeal and this could continue while judgment is pending from the appeal court.

Where a party is not obeying court orders but is seeking orders which they want another party to obey, that is “a very imbalanced situation indeed”, the judge said.

Today, Mr Connaughton said: “Mr Burke does not listen.”

Counsel said the orders under appeal were made by High Court judges and Mr Burke had been repeatedly told by a number of judges that, unless and until those orders are overturned, they remain valid orders.

Despite that, Mr Burke is repeating the invalidity argument in this appeal, he said.

Mr Justice Birmingham, sitting with Ms Justice Máire Whelan and Mr Justice John Edwards, said the court would rise for a few minutes.

When the judges returned, Mr Justice Birmingham said the court would hear the appeal only against the orders restraining Mr Burke’s attendance at the school because that involved an application to overturn orders. Because he would not offer assurances about his future conduct, it would not hear his appeal against the orders of two other judges because they involved him seeking positive orders from the appeal court.

If judgment was reserved, and there is conduct before judgment is delivered, the matter of whether there would be a decision on the merits of the appeal is very much in Mr Burke’s hands, he said.

Mr Burke is appealing against various High Court orders made in the long-running dispute between him and the school after a disciplinary process was initiated last August.

That process arose from his behaviour at a school event in June when he publicly objected to a direction from the then school principal requesting teachers to refer to a transitioning pupil by their chosen name and using the pronoun “they”.

He was placed on paid administrative leave pending the process and imprisoned in September for 108 days for contempt of court orders restraining him attending at the school in the interim.

He was freed last December without purging his contempt but, after he resumed attending at the school from January 5th, Mr Justice Brian O’Moore imposed fines of €700 daily on him, effective from January 27th, until he purges his contempt. In the interim, a disciplinary hearing proceeded, resulting in a decision by the school board of management that he be dismissed.

The fines now stand at almost €15,000 and the court will review the position concerning them on a date yet to be fixed.