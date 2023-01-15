Northern Ireland energy customers begin to receive £600 payments

The first £600 energy payments are being rolled out in Northern Ireland. Photograph: iStock

The first £600 (€676) energy payments are being rolled out in Northern Ireland.

The money includes a £400 payment as part of a UK-wide support scheme and an additional £200 in recognition of Northern Ireland’s dependence on home heating oil.

Electricity companies are being funded directly for the scheme to deliver money to households amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Those who pay their bills by direct debit will receive the £600 in their bank accounts while other customers will be sent a voucher.

The mailout of the vouchers is taking place in tranches over the next four weeks and will be completed by the end of February. The vouchers can only be redeemed at post offices.

The Post Office said it has worked with the electricity suppliers to prioritise the delivery of vouchers to households on the customer care register.

Each gas and electricity supplier is required to compile and maintain a register which stores details of consumers who merit special treatment on account of age, disability or chronic illness.

Consumers in the rest of the UK began to receive energy support payments last year, with the political impasse at Stormont blamed for the delay in the rollout in Northern Ireland.

– PA