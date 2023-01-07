Thunderstorm warning for counties Clare, Kerry, Galway and Mayo

Met Eireann said the rest of Saturday will involve heavy showers and thunderstorms with the chance of hail. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

A status yellow thunderstorm warning is in place until 9pm on Saturday in counties Clare, Kerry, Galway and Mayo.

Met Éireann has also warned that a status yellow wind warning is in effect for Kerry, Clare, Galway, Mayo and Donegal until 8am on Sunday.

The national forecaster indicated that southerly winds, veering southwesterly, will be strong and gusty, especially near coasts, with localised wave overtopping possible. The rest of Saturday will involve heavy showers and thunderstorms with the chance of hail.

A small craft warning is in place for all coasts of Ireland until 9pm on Sunday. A status yellow gale warning for all Irish coastal waters and for the Irish Sea remains in place until noon on Sunday. Southerly winds, veering southwesterly, will reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9 at times.

READ MORE

Meanwhile, Saturday night will continue to be windy, particularly in the west and north. There will be clear spells and scattered showers, some heavy, with a further possibility of hail and thunder. Fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds are expected, with gales near the west and northwest coasts.

Met Éireann said high seas will persist on western coasts. Winds will ease somewhat overnight. Cold temperatures are expected with lows of 2 to 4 degrees.

Sunday will be blustery with moderate to fresh southerly winds and strong at times near Atlantic coasts. Sunny spells and further bands of showers are expected throughout the day. It is set to be heaviest and most persistent in the west and south with some hail and thunderstorms possible.

There is a chance of a few sleet showers on higher ground in the west and southwest, with highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees.