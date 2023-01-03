Young man (20) dies in Galway farm incident

Colie Kearney from Gort, Co Galway, who died in a farm incident on 2nd January, pictured with his dog Dusty the day before the tragedy. Photograph: Kearney family

A farming community in south County Galway is in shock following the tragic death of a 20-year-old in an incident on the family farm.

Colie Kearney from Ballyturn, Gort, died in an incident involving a tractor while he was feeding cattle on Monday morning.

The alarm was raised by his father, Francis, when he was unable to contact his son after Colie had gone to a slatted shed a mile away to feed cattle.

Colie was well-known in the locality as he worked for several agricultural contractors and had a deep love of farming. He is survived by his parents Francis and Maura and his brothers Niall (22) and Shane (15).

The family issued a photo taken last Sunday of Colie with his dog on the farm.

His uncle Pat Kearney, a former chairman of Galway GAA, said the death had stunned the area.

“He was a very popular young man. He worked on many of the farms in the area for various contractors. He loved farming, was a great worker.

“He was up at six o’clock yesterday morning milking cows and then went off before 10 o’clock to feed other livestock in a slatted shed a mile or two away. It’s something he had done hundreds of times but this time something happened and he lost his life. People are numb with the news,” said Mr Kearney.

Colie, who had played underage hurling with the local Kilbeacanty club, had gone to school at Gort Community School but his first love was farming.

“He turned 20 in November and had just enjoyed Christmas. He was a very hard worker and could turn his hand to anything. The house has been full since the terrible news broke. People are great for rallying round. It’s awful,” added Mr Kearney.

It is the second farming tragedy in the area in less than six months. In July, John Hansberry, who had recently retired from his job with Galway County Council, died in an accident on his farm at Dereen.

Colie Kearney’s body was removed to University Hospital Galway for a post-mortem examination. Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority have launched investigations.

His funeral will take place later this week. He will repose at St Columba’s Church in Kilbeacanty on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm and his funeral Mass will take place there at 1pm on Friday, with burial afterwards in Rakerin cemetery.