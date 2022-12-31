Tolka Row actor Laurie Morton dies aged 98

David Kelly and Laurie Morton in 2007 with the then British ambassador David Reddaway.

Actor Laurie Morton died on Wednesday aged 98. Ms Morton played the character Peggy in soap opera Tolka Row which ran on RTÉ in the 1960s. The show was set in a fictional Dublin suburb and was based on Maura Laverty’s play of the same name. It aired for five seasons.

According to her death notice, Ms Morton died peacefully at the Royal Hospital, Donnybrook. She was married to the actor David Kelly who died in 2013.

Ms Morton also starred in the 1971 drama A Day in the Life of Martin Cluxton. Her film work included The Van, Hear My Song, Adam and Paul, and Snakes and Ladders. She also appeared in RTÉ drama series such as Strumpet City and The Clinic.

She featured in UK TV shows such as Ballykissangel and Tales From the Lazy Acre. She also played Wilhemina the Whirligig Witch in the RTÉ children’s series Fortycoats & Co, a spin-off from Wanderly Wagon.

Her funeral will take place at the Church of the Miraculous Medal, Bird Avenue, Clonskeagh, at 11am on Monday, which will be followed by cremation at Mount Jerome.