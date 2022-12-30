Hospital overcrowding has reached ‘intolerable’ levels, nursing union says

Overcrowding in hospitals and emergency departments has reached an 'intolerable' level heading into the New Year, the INMO has said. Photograph: Alan Betson

Overcrowding in hospitals and emergency departments has reached an “intolerable” level heading into the New Year as the health service deals with a major surge of winter viruses, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has said.

Government and health service sources are expecting hospitals to come under further strain from a surge of Covid-19 infections, cases of the flu and other respiratory viruses over the coming days.

[ Hospitals brace for record overcrowding in new year as infections surge in State ]

There were 570 patients waiting for beds in hospitals on Friday, down from 631 the day before, according to the INMO’s daily trolley watch count.

READ MORE

Internal Health Service Executive (HSE) figures show 427 patients were waiting in emergency departments, down slightly from 447 the previous day.

[ ‘We have to expect absolutely everything’: Chief medical officer already preparing for next pandemic ]

The numbers waiting in emergency departments by the HSE’s count is more than double what it was this day last year, when 205 patients were waiting for beds. However, the numbers attending emergency departments were far lower than usual during much of the first two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Constant state of crisis’

Phil Ní Sheaghdha, INMO general secretary, said the current state of the health service was “extremely concerning” with nurses having spent this year “working in a constant state of crisis”.

The union leader said staff were “firefighting intolerable overcrowding coupled with highly transmissible viruses and infections”.

In the busiest hospitals, she said, frontline staff had been warning that current conditions were compromising patient safety.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said numbers waiting on trolleys often had the potential to nearly double during the first week of January.

“The State cannot walk into the next week unprepared for what could be a severe overcrowding crisis,” she said. “We cannot allow a drift into this dangerous situation emerging across the country,” she said.

The Government and the HSE have accepted overcrowding in hospitals for “far too long”, she added.

Supports

“The HSE have acknowledged that things are going to get worse in our hospitals before they get better but have not outlined what precise supports will be made available to our members in the coming days and weeks ahead.”

Internal HSE modelling shows the current winter flu season tracking close to levels seen in 2019, the worst winter flu season in the last six years.

There is an expectation that elective surgeries may be curtailed or moved to hospitals without emergency departments to take some pressure off busier hospitals.

The HSE’s crisis team of senior management has routinely met over the last week to discuss the situation in hospitals.

Efforts to help the situation to date have included asking GPs to work longer hours and to open clinics on Saturdays to try to ease some of the flow into hospital emergency departments.