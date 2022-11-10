Teenager dies following two-car crash in Donegal

A spokesman for the gardaí said the road is currently closed and the services of forensic collision investigators have been requested. Local diversions are in place.

A female teenager has died following a two-car crash in Letterkenny, Co Donegal on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred approximately 11.55pm on Wednesday, on the Ramelton Road in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, gardaí said.

The front-seat passenger of one of the vehicles involved, a female in her late teens, was pronounced dead at the scene. The male drivers of both vehicles were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with serious injuries.

A spokesman for the gardaí said the road is currently closed and the services of forensic collision investigators have been requested. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda station on 074 9167100, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Separately, a cyclist is in “critical condition” in hospital following a road traffic incident with a lorry in Dublin on Wednesday afternoon.

Gardaí said they are investigating a “serious road traffic collision” involving a lorry and a bicycle that occurred in Dublin 4, on the South Bank Road at the junction with the Whitebank Road, at approximately 4pm on Wednesday.

The male cyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to St Vincent’s hospital where he is currently in a critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

The scene was preserved, and an examination was conducted by forensic collision investigators. The road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and who were travelling on the South Bank Road or the Whitebank Road between 3:30pm and 4pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Irishtown Garda station on 01 6669600, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.