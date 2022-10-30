Man injured in shooting incident in Dundalk

The incident happened at about 8.10pm on Saturday evening in the Woodbury Gardens area of Dundalk, Co Louth. Photograph: Collins

Gardaí are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting incident in Dundalk on Saturday.

The incident happened at about 8.10pm on Saturday evening in the Woodbury Gardens area of Dundalk, Co Louth.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made as Gardaí continue to investigate the shooting. The scene has been preserved for technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the Woodbury Gardens area of Dundalk between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Saturday are being asked to make footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.