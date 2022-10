Mourners gather as the coffin of Hugh Kelly arrives at St Michael's Church, in Creeslough, for his funeral mass on Friday. Photograph: Brian Lawless / PA Wire

People in the Co Donegal village of Creeslough have turned out for the seventh funeral in the community following the explosion at a service station a week ago today.

Farmer Hugh Kelly (59) was the oldest of the 10 victims of the blast.

The main street of the village was lined with people ahead of the service at St Michael’s Church.

President Michael D Higgins, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh are among those present.

More to follow...