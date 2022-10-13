Cab gets orders against Daniel Kinahan, Thomas Kavanagh, seizing luxury Dublin house

The Criminal Assets Bureau has obtained High Court orders against Daniel Kinahan and Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh for seizure of a luxury west Dublin property for the State’s benefit after a judge found it represents the proceeds of crime.

Cab’s case was that the property at No10 Coldwater Lakes, Saggart is in the possession and control of the Kinahan organised crime gang, acting through Thomas Kavanagh, the court heard.

For such a valuable property, it is “noteworthy” that no one has come forward to claim it, Shelly Horan SC, for CAB, said. The property was valued about €750,000 in 2013 and “is likely to be worth a lot more now”.

Cab’s view was that it was “highly improbable” that Daniel Kinahan would engage in the case “because that would involve asserting an interest in a property he has hitherto sought to conceal”, she said.

Neither Mr Kinahan nor Mr Kavanagh man had signalled any intention to participate in the proceedings, initiated earlier this year, and neither were represented when it came for hearing today.

Cab claims the five-bedroom property at 10 Coldwater Lakes is effectively owned or controlled by Daniel Kinahan. It took proceedings earlier this year against brothers Jim Mansfield Jnr and Patrick Joseph Mansfield, and against Mr Kinahan and Mr Kavanagh, ultimately aimed at seizing the property.

The Mansfield brothers were previously left out of the case based on agreements and it proceeded with only Mr Kinahan and Mr Kavanagh as respondents. The Mansfields previously consented to orders waiving any claim against the property.

In sworn statements, Cab outlined its belief that 10 Coldwater Lakes was sold for €2 million in 2006 to a company in a group founded by deceased businessman James Mansfield Snr. It believes the property was passed around 2014 into the control of a crime gang, in which Cab believes Mr Kinahan and Mr Kavanagh play leading roles.

Cab has claimed that information from a protected witness indicates Mr Mansfield Jnr gave 10 Coldwater Lakes, plus various cash payments, to the Kinahan/Kavanagh gang following a failure to make property investments with about €4.5 million in cash which the gang gave him in two suitcases on Good Friday in 2009.

Daniel Kinahan: Linked to The House at Coldwater Lakes

Cab believes No 10 appeared in early 2015 to be occupied by Daniel Kinahan for reasons including a passport and an Aer Lingus baggage sticker in his name which were found there during a search.

Cab’s application on Thursday was for orders for seizure of No 10 and of a sum of €3,850 cash found in a search of the property in 2015. Ms Horan said no one has come forward to claim the cash, found in a hidden compartment located in a back bedroom where documents related to Daniel Kinahan were found. The cash probably belongs to him, counsel said.

The court was told legal papers concerning the case had been sent to addresses in Dubai believed to be linked to Mr Kinahan but Cab had heard nothing back.

Both addresses were based on information from the US Treasury’s office of foreign assets control, which has applied worldwide sanctions against Mr Kinahan and other senior members of the Kinahan cartel.

The proceedings were served by a Cab officer on Kavanagh in Belmarsh prison some months ago. Kavanagh, who was jailed for 21-years last March in connection with drug and money-laundering offences, had indicated on a number of occasions since then he has no comment to make, the court heard.

In court on Thursday, when the names of both men were called, there was no representation or appearance. The judge was satisfied the relevant documents had been served, that both men were aware of the proceedings and the hearing, and agreed to proceed with it.

As recently as September, when Kavanagh had been moved to Full Sutton prison in York and he had told a Cab representative, who attended on him there to ask did he wish to engage in the proceedings, “no comment”, the court heard.

The court also heard, while documents sent to the two addresses in Dubai had been returned, Cab remained confident Mr Kinahan has access to those address and is aware, including from extensive media coverage. of the proceedings. Cab had also served the documents via an email address linked to a passport application by Daniel Kinahan.

In his ruling, Mr Justice McGrath said the orders being sought under the Proceeds of Crime Act were essentially final orders.

He said the evidence grounding the application was set out in extensive affidavits of senior Cab officers which set out the results of investigations into the ownership of the property and a range of other matters.

A detective chief superintendent with Cab had set out the basis for the application in affidavits setting out evidence of the original ownership, how it was transferred in the mid-2000s, issues about the registration of the property, the involvement of companies in the group set up by the late businessman Jim Mansfield and Cab’s investigation leading to its belief the property had passed about 2014 into the control of the Kinahan organised crime gang.

The judge was satisfied, on foot of the affidavits which showed the extent of the “thorough” investigation of this matter by Cab, the evidence advanced in respect of belief pointed to reasonable grounds for the belief the property represented the proceeds of crime and is evidence on which the court is entitled to rely.

He was satisfied there was prima facie evidence Mr Kinahan and Mr Kavanagh are persons in control of No. 10 and of the sum of cash and both the house and cash represented in whole or in part the proceeds of crime. There was no contravening evidence before the court, he noted.

After the judge finished his ruling, Ms Horan said there was no allegation of wrongdoing against the late golfer, Christy O’Connor Junior, who had been given the property by Jim Mansfield Senor several years previously as payment for his work designing golf courses for the Citywest complex. Cab was satisfied Mr O’Connor later sold the property in 2006 to HSS Ltd, a company in the Mansfield group.

Ms Horan also said there was no allegation of wrongdoing by Ann Mansfield, widow of Jim Mansfield Senior.