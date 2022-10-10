Books of condolence open for Creeslough victims as fundraising total rises

Lord mayor of Belfast Tina Black opening a book of condolence at City Hall in Belfast for the victims of the Creeslough explosion. Photograph: Belfast City Council handout/PA

Books of condolence were opened across the country on Monday to remember the 10 people who died following an explosion in Creeslough, Co Donegal last week.

James O’Flaherty (48), Jessica Gallagher (24), Martin McGill (49), Catherine O’Donnell (39) and her son James Monaghan (13), Hugh Kelly (59), Martina Martin (49), Robert Garwe (50) and his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5), and Leona Harper (14) died as a result of the incident at the Applegreen service station on Friday afternoon.

Books of condolence have opened in Creeslough at St Michael’s Church and at the Creeslough Day Centre in memory of the victims.

People can also pay tribute across Co Donegal with books opened at the County House, Lifford and Public Services Centres in Letterkenny, Carndonagh, Donegal Town, Dungloe and Milford with opening hours Monday to Friday between 9am and 4.30pm.

A book of condolence for the citizens of Dublin was opened online and will remain so until Thursday, October 20th. All messages of sympathy will be printed and forwarded in a book of condolence to Donegal County Council.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy said: “This devastating news has had a major impact on everyone throughout the country and we are all shocked and saddened by this most dreadful tragedy.”

Books of condolence were also opened at City Hall in Belfast and at the Guildhall in Derry, where a vigil is due to take place at 8pm on Monday.

Top row: Leona Harper (14), Robert Garwe (50) and Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5), Jessica Gallagher (24), and James O'Flaherty (48). Bottom: Martina Martin (49), Hugh Kelly (59), Catherine O'Donnell (39) and her son James Monaghan (13); and Martin McGill (49)

Mayor of the Derry and Strabane District Council Sandra Duffy said it had been a “deeply sad weekend for the people of Donegal, Derry and Tyrone as we watched in disbelief details of the tragedy unfold in Creeslough”.

“There are no words for the sadness and grief we all feel. Our hearts are sore for the victim’s families and the wider community in Creeslough for their terrible loss. It’s a small rural community and for a tragedy of this magnitude to happen is just unthinkable,” she said.

An online book of condolence was also opened by Wicklow County Council and Limerick City and County Council.

Almost €300,000 had been raised as of Monday afternoon by a GoFundMe page to help assist the families of the deceased - it was set up by a Creeslough native now living in Australia who had initially set a target of raising €20,000.

Separately, the Irish Red Cross has established the Creeslough Community Support Fund in collaboration with An Post and Applegreen to provide “rapid and long-term assistance to the Cleeslough community”.

“All donations to this fund will be dedicated to the support of those who have been bereaved, injured, made homeless, or left without an income as a result of the tragedy,” it said.

“In the days and weeks ahead, the Irish Red Cross will work with the community of Creeslough to ensure that all contributions will be used effectively and as needed to assist those affected by this incident.”

Among those to contribute to the community fund on Monday was Celtic Football Club, which announced a £10,000 donation.

“Donegal has a long and emotional connection with Celtic Football Club. The area is home to a large contingent of Celtic supporters, one of whom being Martin McGill, who tragically lost his life in the incident.

“We send our heartfelt sympathies to the families of all of the victims and the people of Creeslough. Our thoughts, prayers and support are with you all at this difficult time. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

In a statement on Monday, Britain’s King Charles expressed his sympathy, saying: “My wife and I were filled with immense sadness when we heard of that appallingly tragic explosion at Creeslough, County Donegal.

“However inadequate this may be under such shattering circumstances, we wanted you to know that our most heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolences are with those families and friends who have lost their loved ones in this devastating tragedy.”