Investigators sent to scene of fatal Co Clare aircraft crash

A man has died after the microlight aircraft he was piloting crashed in Co Clare on Sunday afternoon. Photgraph: Press 22

The Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) has sent a team of inspectors to investigate after a man died after the motor-propelled glider he was flying crashed near Miltown Malbay in Co Clare over the weekend.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the incident, which happened on Sunday afternoon.

It is understood the light aircraft was a microlight or similar personal airborne device.

The AAIU has deployed a team of two inspectors of air accidents, one engineering and one operations, to the site.

On arrival, they will begin a survey of the accident site, an initial technical examination of the powered hang glider, and conduct witness interviews.

The powered hang glider will be recovered to the AAIU Wreckage Examination facility at Gormanston, Co Meath, a spokeswoman for the Department of Transport said.