Man dies in light aircraft crash in Co Clare

A man, who has not yet been named, was fatally injured when his airborne machine fell to the ground near Miltown Malby in Co Clare on Sunday afternoon.

A man has died after the motor-propelled glider he was flying crashed near Miltown Malby in Co Clare.

Gardaí and emergency services were at the scene of the incident, which happened on Sunday afternoon.

It is understood the light aircraft was a microlight or similar personal airborne device.

READ MORE

The man, who has not yet been named, was fatally injured when his machine fell to the ground. His body remains at the scene.

The scene has been preserved and the Air Crash Investigation Unit at the Department of Transport has been notified.