Status orange rainfall warning issued by Met Éireann for Cork, Kerry and Waterford

Met Éireann has issued a number of weather warnings for Sunday and the early part of Monday with the organisation predicting that Cork, Kerry and Waterford will be hit by particularly heavy rainfall.

The country’s national meteorological service has issued a status orange rainfall warning for Kerry that extends from 3am on Sunday morning to 3pm on Sunday afternoon.

In the cases of Cork and Waterford, the status orange alert extends over a 24 hour period from 3am on Sunday morning.

All other parts of the Republic are subject to a status yellow rain warning during those 24 hours while Met Éireann has also issued a number of warnings with regard to small craft at sea due to the expectation that winds of force 6 will occur in areas mainly off the south and east coasts.

It will be the second weekend in a row that the substantial parts of the country have been hit by heavy rain.

Last weekend, a number of events were hit by downpours, including Electric Picnic in Stradbally where thousands of campers had to cope with what were at times difficult conditions over the course of the festival.

This Sunday’s persistent rain is associated with the ex-tropical Hurricane Danielle, which is currently “out spinning around” in the Atlantic Ocean, said Met Éireann forecaster Brandon Creagh.

Danielle, which has been downgraded to a post-tropical storm, was named by the United States National Hurricane Center.

The weather system’s weakening impact will still be felt across Ireland on Sunday, in the form of heavy, nationwide rain, as it makes its way to the Iberian Peninsula along Spain and Portugal, he said.

Met Éireann will provide updates in relation to potential localised flooding on Sunday and into Sunday night, said Mr Creagh.