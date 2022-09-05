Garda Commissioner launches book chronicling 100 years of the force

Retired garda Michael O'Leary, Garda Stephen Moore and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris at the launch of The Guardians: 100 Years of An Garda Síochána 1922-2022 at Finglas Garda station on Monday. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has welcomed publication of a book chronicling the history of An Garda Síochána over the past century.

Speaking at the launch of the book at Finglas Garda station on Monday, Mr Harris described The Guardians: 100 Years of An Garda Síochána 1922-2022 as a “unique book” that takes “an in-depth look at some of the key dates and events during those decades”.

The book charts the development of the force as Ireland’s national policing and security service over the past century as part of its centenary commemorations. It is a collection of contributions from retired and serving Garda personnel, including accounts from historians and academics, and historical and contemporary photographs.

The hardback book, compiled by Garda Stephen Moore and published in conjunction with O’Brien Press, takes readers from the first generation of the Civic Guard/Garda Síochána, through the 1950s and 1960s, and right up to the modern policing service provided in 21st-century Ireland.

It explores “challenges, both past and present, as well as some of the key events in the history of An Garda Síochána”. Topics range from policing during the Troubles to women in An Garda Síochána and the recent Covid-19 crisis.

Mr Harris said the book “showcases the sacrifices, dedication and professionalism of Garda personnel upholding our mission to keep people safe, and their meaningful contribution to communities’ rights around Ireland.”

It was also a reminder of the 89 members of the force who lost their lives “to protect the lives of others”, he said.

“I hope that history buffs and casual readers alike will thoroughly enjoy it.”

Ivan O’Brien, managing director of the O’Brien Press, said An Garda Síochána had played “a vital role in helping Ireland grow and develop” since the foundation of the State.

“This book tells that story through the key people, events and challenges they and the country have faced — often told from their direct experience.

“Having access to so many previously unpublished voices from the Garda archive adds so much. As a publisher, we are proud to play a part in telling this important story to the people of Ireland.”