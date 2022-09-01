Cyclist seriously injured in Co Wexford after crash with van

Gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of the crash which required the cyclist, a man in his 50s, to be taken to Wexford General Hospital. File photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

A cyclist has been left with serious injuries following a crash with a van on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:45pm on the N25 at Holmestown, Co Wexford.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of the crash which required the cyclist, a man in his 50s, to be taken to Wexford General Hospital.

He was treated for injuries which are understood to be serious. No other injuries were reported.

The scene was preserved for a technical examination which caused the road to be closed for a period of time.

Gardaí have asked anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. They are also appealing to road users who were travelling on the N25 in the Holmestown area between 5.30pm and 6.00pm, who may have with camera footage, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.